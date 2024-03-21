Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 4,351,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,216,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

