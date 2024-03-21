Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,500. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $337.95 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.33.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

