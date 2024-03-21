Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250 over the last three months. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,916,000 after purchasing an additional 437,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 148,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

