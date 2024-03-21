Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

