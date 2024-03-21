Leah R. Neufeld Buys 3,818 Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Leah R. Neufeld bought 3,818 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $10,995.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Immuneering Stock Performance

IMRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 165,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,293. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Immuneering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.