Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

