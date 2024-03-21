Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83. Klaviyo has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

