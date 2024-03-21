Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 5,801,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.