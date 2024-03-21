Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$1,108,068.11 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total transaction of C$1,108,068.11.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$1,113,158.68.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$155.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

