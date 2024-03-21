Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 6,487 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 31,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

