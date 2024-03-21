Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 6,487 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 31,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.11.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
