KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,253,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 5,960,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

