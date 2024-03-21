Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $20.00

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
