Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $20.00

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

