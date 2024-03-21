Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $2.65

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.85 to $2.65 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $816.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

