Kava Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $48.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00081931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

