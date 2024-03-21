Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

