Just Group (LON:JUST) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 160. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Just Group traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.58 ($1.32), with a volume of 1081238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.28).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

