Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 701,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,030,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

