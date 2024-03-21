Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

JDG stock traded down GBX 475 ($6.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching £111.25 ($141.63). The company had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317. The company has a market cap of £736.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,545.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,292.23. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.93) and a twelve month high of £118.98 ($151.46).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

