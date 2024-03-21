JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
