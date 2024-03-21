JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Boosted by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 2,049,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,219. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.