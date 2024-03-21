JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider Buys £19,800 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,206.87).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.60 ($1.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.68 million, a PE ratio of -745.98 and a beta of 0.32.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.

