JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

