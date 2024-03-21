JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 0.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $193.64 and last traded at $193.52. Approximately 1,771,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,983,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $567.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

