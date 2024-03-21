JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 18,138,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,442. Chewy has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

