JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $424.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

NYSE GS traded up $15.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.74. 1,201,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $411.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

