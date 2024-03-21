Joule Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $525.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,271. The firm has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $526.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

