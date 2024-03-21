Joshua Gross Sells 4,945 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 574,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,107. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

