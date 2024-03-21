Joseph Ganim Purchases 21,009 Shares of Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim purchased 21,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$23,593.11 ($15,521.78).

Eumundi Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47.

Eumundi Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Eumundi Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Eumundi Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

