Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $11,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,158.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $11,204.64.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $10,105.38.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $10,574.85.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 476,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

