John David Parker Sells 9,716 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMI opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

