John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 5,952 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Informatica alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36.

Informatica Trading Up 2.3 %

Informatica stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Report on INFA

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Informatica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,216,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.