Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells $1,024,545.60 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
