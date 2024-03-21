Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells $1,024,545.60 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

