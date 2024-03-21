Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,692.31 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $77,692.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006275 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,470.74 or 1.00275382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00159316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

