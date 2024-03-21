Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $306.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.89 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock valued at $316,529,362. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

