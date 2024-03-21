Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,147 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.