Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

