Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,841 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 7.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

