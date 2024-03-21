Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

