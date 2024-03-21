Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $993,000 in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

