Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,694,782. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

