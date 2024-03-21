Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

