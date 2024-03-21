Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 746 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.