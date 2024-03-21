Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,394 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 91,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

