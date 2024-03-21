Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

