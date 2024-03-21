Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,732 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,982.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

