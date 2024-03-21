Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $457,617.84.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Impinj Stock Up 2.8 %

PI opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $142.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

