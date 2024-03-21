Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $105.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Celsius Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

