Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 1,346,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

