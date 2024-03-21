Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 73,500 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.

Shares of TSE JAG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,391. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

