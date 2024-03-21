Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $126.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

